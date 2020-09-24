Sep 24 2020

Real Time Fitness & Juice Bar awarded in Fred Loya Insurance “Salute to Small Business” giveaway

Photo by Gaige Davila.

By Gaige Davila
editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Real Time Fitness & Juice Bar, on 134 South Shore Dr. in Port Isabel, received some much needed financial help last week.

As part of their “Salute to Small Business” giveaway campaign, Fred Loya Insurance gave $5,000 to the gym on Sept. 21. Real Time Fitness & Juice Bar is the first business in Port Isabel to receive funding from the “Salute to Small Business” campaign and the fourteenth business overall.

The giveaway was filmed, airing on KVEO Channel 4 on Sept. 24 and Sept. 25.

Editor

Permanent link to this article: https://www.portisabelsouthpadre.com/2020/09/24/real-time-fitness-juice-bar-awarded-in-fred-loya-insurance-salute-to-small-business-giveaway/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.