Real Time Fitness & Juice Bar awarded in Fred Loya Insurance “Salute to Small Business” giveaway

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Real Time Fitness & Juice Bar, on 134 South Shore Dr. in Port Isabel, received some much needed financial help last week.

As part of their “Salute to Small Business” giveaway campaign, Fred Loya Insurance gave $5,000 to the gym on Sept. 21. Real Time Fitness & Juice Bar is the first business in Port Isabel to receive funding from the “Salute to Small Business” campaign and the fourteenth business overall.

The giveaway was filmed, airing on KVEO Channel 4 on Sept. 24 and Sept. 25.