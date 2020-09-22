Suspect arrested in fatal PI shooting

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel Police Department (PIPD) has arrested the lone suspect in a fatal shooting at a trailer park in Port Isabel.





Guadalupe Roman Fonseca Garcia was arrested around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the Beacon Bay Town Homes neighborhood for allegedly shooting Ernesto Toral Norton, according to PIPD Chief Robert Lopez. Norton, 38, was shot in the chest yesterday afternoon at his home in Lazy Days trailer park.

At 5:45 p.m., a witness to the shooting called 9-1-1, according to Lopez.

When PIPD and EMS arrived, Norton walked out of his trailer and collapsed. Norton died soon after at or en route to Valley Regional Medical Center, according to Lopez.



Lazy Days trailer park is bordered by South Shore Drive to the East, Railroad Avenue to the South and South Trevino Street to the West. Lopez said PIPD has responded to disturbance calls at the trailer several times previously.

PIPD detained four people total in their investigation, releasing two who were found not to be involved with the crime. The other two were witnesses to the shooting. Through the witnesses, PIPD narrowed their search to Garcia.

Norton’s death is the second killing in Port Isabel in a year, after Miguel Angel Aguilera Orduna was found dead in his Laguna Heights Home on Oct. 6, 2019. The two killings, Lopez said, are not indicative of a crime spike in Port Isabel.

“I can honestly say, and feel confident to say, our city is well protected,” Lopez said. “It’s just an unfortunate happening.”

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation of Norton’s killing.