Family of shooting suspect questions investigation

After Guadalupe “Lupe” Ramon Fonseca Garcia was arrested for the shooting death of Ernesto Toral Norton on Sept. 22, his family claims the investigation was rushed and that basic facts given to the news media were false.

“They need to get all the story right from the beginning,” Jorge Martinez, Garcia’s brother, told the PRESS. “Not just to come out in the news and make up lies.”

When Garcia was arrested, Port Isabel Police Department (PIPD) Chief Robert Lopez told the PRESS that PIPD believed Garcia had relatives, friends or contacts in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico, and was from Veracruz, Mexico. Martinez said this wasn’t true.

“He didn’t have anywhere to go,” Martinez said. “He’s been here since he was, I believe, 13 or 14 years old. He went to school here. So, going to Mexico, I don’t think that was even on his mind.”

Martinez and Garcia are from Valle Hermoso, Tamaulipas, Mexico, he said, and don’t know anyone in Reynosa. Lopez said PIPD was following leads the department was given that said Garcia was from Veracruz and that he had family or friends in Reynosa. Lopez did not specify where these leads came from, only that they were called into the tipline or received from “Intel,” and that they were releasing information as they received it.

Regarding the shooting itself, investigators have offered little comment on what happened inside Norton’s trailer the afternoon he was shot. After Garcia’s arraignment in Port Isabel Municipal Court on Sept. 23, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office said they would offer no comment on the investigation.

The PRESS has requested comment from the Cameron County’s District Attorney Luis Saenz and is awaiting a response.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the shooting happened accidentally among a group of five people, including Garcia and Norton. Garcia, sources said, was notably distraught after the shooting, insisting that he did not know the firearm that killed Norton was loaded.

Text messages from someone who claimed to be present at the scene were shown to the PRESS: the sender describes Garcia handling a firearm and jokingly pulling the trigger assuming it was not loaded. The gun fired, hitting Norton in the chest. The sender was outside of the trailer speaking to Norton when he heard a gunshot. Everyone present ran. Norton, now alone, according to neighbors, walked outside of his trailer and collapsed. A person outside called 9-1-1 and EMS workers performed CPR. Norton would die 30 minutes after arriving at Valley Regional Medical Center, according to Lopez.



The gun has not been recovered, according to Lopez, but the caliber of the firearm was a 9mm. The PRESS could not verify who owned the gun or if it was registered.

When asked if PIPD was considering the shooting accidental, Lopez said he couldn’t comment, saying the Texas Rangers were still interviewing people in their investigation.

