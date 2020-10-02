Op-ed: Fishing is Great Year Round!

By Danno Wise

Special to the PRESS

The ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic has challenged the traditional norms of society throughout the United States. With restrictions such as social distancing becoming our new normal, anglers know there is no better way to social distance than to spend time on the water. Throughout this trying time, fishing and other outdoor activities have provided Americans an opportunity to get out the house and spend time engaging in fun, healthy activities. Perhaps nowhere on the Texas coast offers more opportunities to get on the water, social distance and relax, then Port Isabel.

Nestled along the shores of the Lower Laguna Madre at the southern tip of Texas, Port Isabel offers a myriad of unique angling opportunities not found elsewhere in the state. The shallow, clear waters of the hypersaline Lower Laguna Madre are like not other bay in the Lone Star State. These waters are filled with a variety of species that are also unique to the area. Texas favorites such as redfish, speckled trout, flounder and black drum are well represented, but so are more tropical species such as tarpon, mangrove snapper and snook. Those looking to ply the nearshore and offshore waters of the Gulf of Mexico can expect to encounter kingfish, red snapper, ling, sailfish, shark, tuna and more.

A bevy of quality fishing guides work out of Port Isabel’s marina’s, but DIY fishermen can also bring and launch their own boats. Additionally, kayak fishermen will find paddling the flats of the Lower Laguna among the most amazing angling experiences to be had. Pirate’s Fishing Pier offers non-boating anglers a chance to wet a line as well. Surf and jetty fishing is available just across the bridge on South Padre Island. Drive up wade fishermen can access the Bahia Grande a short drive down Highway 48 from Port Isabel.

When not on the water, anglers – and their families – can spend time shopping at Port Isabel’s many quaint shops or dining at one of the numerous restaurants found throughout town. The historic Point Isabel Lighthouse is a step back and time, as well as a must-see attraction along with the Museums of Port Isabel.

So, whether the goal is to hook redfish that make drag-screaming runs over the shallow flats, catch one of the Lower Laguna’s legendary trophy trout or tackle your first snook or tarpon, Port Isabel is the perfect launching spot for your next angling adventure.

