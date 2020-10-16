Bars can reopen in Cameron County, Judge says

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Bars in Cameron County can now open at 50 percent capacity, two days after Governor Greg Abbott greenlighted their reopening in an executive order issued last week. Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced bars can reopen during a Oct. 16 press conference.

Bars can remain open until 11 p.m., with customers allowed to remove their masks only if they’re eating or drinking.

Initially, Treviño was warry of reopening bars in the county, saying that it was a risking “continued spread of the virus” during a Oct. 9 press conference. On Oct. 14, the Judge’s office issued a press release saying they were still considering whether to reopen bars across the county.

Abbott ordered bars to close in March, allowed them to reopen again in May, then closed them in June, after spikes in COVID-19 cases.