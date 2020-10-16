Drive-through boos: With trick-or-treating discouraged, Halloween may go on the road

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Perhaps at no surprise to anyone, trick-or-treating has been discouraged by Cameron County this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, traditional, door to door trick-or-treating is a high risk activity.

Even quintessential Halloween events, like haunted houses, are not being authorized by the county, according to Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. However, drive-through events are a possibility, Treviño said, who also mentioned he was working with local entities on developing safe Halloween festivities.

Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema said the city is considering a drive-through Halloween event. Regarding trick-or-treating, “we are following the county’s lead,” Hockema said.

The City of South Padre Island does not have any “city-sanctioned” Halloween activities scheduled this year, but Public Information Officer Nikki Soto said the city is encouraging the community to follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding COVID-19 and Halloween.

In Laguna Vista, City Manager Ed Meza said the town has no Halloween events planned but that they will allow trick-or-treating, so long as trick-or-treaters practice social distancing, wear face masks and are in groups of less than 10.

Laguna Vista Mayor Susie Houston told the PRESS that she will keep a basket of candy outside her home, waving as trick-or-treaters come by from her garage.

“I’m pretty sure that law enforcement will not be out arresting children or homeowners,” Houston said, referring to the county not authorizing trick-or-treating.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez announced on Oct. 9 the county was not allowing Halloween activities either, saying trick-or-treating is not allowed.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.