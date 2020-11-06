H-E-B donating meals in place of Feast of Sharing event

By Gaige Davila

The annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing in-person dinner event has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, being replaced by a food donation campaign by the Texas grocery chain.



An H-E-B press release states they will donate more than 340,000 meals to food banks across Texas, including the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank in Pharr. In total, H-E-B states they will be making monetary and food donations to 18 Texas food banks and 40 hunger relief agencies, distributing meals and money to Texas and Mexico.

“To get meals to people in need in the safest way possible, we’re working closely with Texas food banks that includes RGV Food Bank and other hunger relief agencies like Amigos Del Valle to help distribute and deliver meals throughout the holiday,” H-E-B Senior Manager of Public Affairs Linda Tovar told the PRESS.

H-E-B asks those seeking assistance to visit https://www.feedingtexas.org/get-help/ or H-E-B Newsroom to find your local Texas food bank. To find local services and support, dial 2-1-1 or visit https://www.211texas.org/.

