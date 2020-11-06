Causeway begins top-of-bridge repairs next week

By Gaige Davila

After some repairs and maintenance under the bridge, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDot) will begin repairs on top of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway.

Carlos Ceballos, Transportation Engineer with TxDot’s San Benito office, gave an update to the Casueway’s repair and maintenance project during the Nov. 4 South Padre Island City Council meeting.

The $9.8 million project will take 576 working days to complete, or until June 2022, after starting on Oct. 19. So far, the project is 1.67 percent complete.

The project began from the eastbound lane, coming from Port Isabel, and will end on the South Padre Island base of the Causeway.

Ceballos said the main work item was cathodic protection under the bridge, or protecting the steel rebar and piling from corrosion. TxDot, through Tarpon Springs, Florida based contractor Southern Road & Bridge, will also paint the steel under the bridge.

Repairing concrete on bridge rails, median and roadway will begin next week. Lane closures will be between 8 a.m. and 7 a.m, Monday through Friday only. Any work that requires the closure of one lane will not be allowed March 1 and October 1, Ceballos said. Lane closures will be in one direction only.

The project consists of twelve phases of construction on top of the bridge, completed one phase at a time.



