Judge extends emergency orders

Staff report

In his seventh extension, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. ordered county residents to continue wearing face masks and obeying curfews.

The order went into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 10 and expires on Dec. 2.

A county wide curfew is in effect from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m. For those 17 or younger, a curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

All Cameron County residents above the age of 10 are required to wear face coverings when in public.

As of press time, Cameron County has 24,825 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 22,464 recovering from the disease. In total, 1,096 Cameron County residents have died from the disease.

COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the state, as Texas became the first state in the U.S. to surpass 1 million cases.