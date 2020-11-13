Port Isabel Lighthouse reopening Saturday

Staff report

The Port Isabel Lighthouse will reopen once more, after being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Saturday, Nov. 13, and after making a reservation, visitors can once again tour the historic Port Isabel Lighthouse, according to its website.

The lighthouse was initially closed on March 17, along with Lighthouse Park, which surrounds the 169-year-old structure. On June 25, the lighthouse reopened, on an appointment-only, self-guided basis. In July, the lighthouse closed again due to a staffing issue.

Masks are required to enter and self-tour the Lighthouse, with parties of six or less. Tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for seniors (55+) and $3 for children under 5.

For more information, visit portisabellighthouse.com or call the Port Isabel Visitors Center at (956) 943-2262.