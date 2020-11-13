Laguna Heights residents arrested on child sexual assault charges

By Gaige Davila

Two men in Laguna Heights were arrested for separate child sexual assault cases.

Gerardo Zarate Galindo, 44, was arrested on Aug. 31 after the mother of a child allegedly assaulted by Galindo reported the incident to the Cameron County Constable Pct. 1 office. Galindo allegedly assaulted the victim while they were showering. Galindo had also previously assaulted the victim, according to a press release.

Galindo also had “more than one hundred photos” of child pornography on his cell phone, according to Sgt. Esau Rincon of the Cameron County Constable Pct. 1 office. Galindo may be charged individually for each photo, Rincon said.

Galindo has been charged with: Indecency with a Child, a 2nd degree Felony; Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child or Children, a 1st degree Felony; Sale, Distribution, or Display of Harmful Material of Minor, a 3rd degree Felony; Sexual Performance by a Child, a 1st degree Felony; Possession or Promotion of Child Pornography, a 3rd degree Felony.

Galindo’s bond was set at $875,000 for all of the charges.

Pedro Vargas, 37, was also arrested on a child sexual assault charge on Sept. 9, after being arrested by the Cameron County Constable Pct. 1 office. A child told their father that Vargas had inappropriately touched them. Vargas was found to have assaulted the victim previously: the victim mistook Vargas, who is the child’s stepfather, to be their biological father, accusing the latter of abuse. The child’s biological father reported the incident.

Vargas’ bond was set at $75,000 for Sexual Assault of a Child, a 2nd degree felony.

Both are being held at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.

