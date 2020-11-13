Two arrested for Long Island Village burglaries

By Gaige Davila

Two men from Edinburg have been arrested in connection with a string of car burglaries at Long Island Village in Port Isabel.

Lauro Gonzalez Jr. and Everado Zadam Ledesma were charged with six counts of burglary of a vehicle, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Gonzalez and Ledesma allegedly committed the burglaries between 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18 and 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, according to the Cameron County Constable Pct. 1 office. Long Island Village residents began reporting their vehicles had been burglarized around 8 a.m. on Oct. 19.

Security camera footage provided to investigators by Long Island Village residents captured Gonzalez and Ledesma several times.

Gonzalez and Ledesma are being held in Edinburg, pending an extradition by Cameron County.

