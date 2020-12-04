LV mural, Christmas tree unveiling this Friday

Staff report

Laguna Vista will embrace the new and old this Friday, Dec. 4, during their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Visitors will notice that Roloff Park has gotten more colorful than last year, thanks to a mural painted by Christina Salazar. The mural, featuring a green jay and humming bird surrounded by shades of blue and purple, is in memory of Mia Zamora, a Port Isabel child who died from cancer last September. The mural was commissioned by the Town of Laguna Vista to add more art to the community.

Starting at 6 p.m., the public is invited to Roloff Park, at 122 Fernandez St. in Laguna Vista, to enjoy live music, food from vendors, free hot cocoa and photos with Santa. The event lasts until 11 p.m.

Laguna Vista will also debut their new Christmas tree during the lighting ceremony. Social distancing, face coverings and using hand sanitizer will be enforced, according to a city press release.

In keeping with the Christmas spirit, the Town of Laguna Vista is hosting a pajamas and sock drive for children in need. Sizes small through XXL are needed. Drop off locations in Laguna Vista include the Town of Laguna Vista’s city hall (122 Fernandez St.), Laguna Vista Public Library (1300 Palm Blvd.), SPI Realty (1 Golf House Rd.) and Bay B Boomers Bar and Grill (717 Santa Isabel Blvd.)

Donations are being accepted until Dec. 14.

