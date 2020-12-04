PI’s Christmas Holiday Parade scheduled next week

Special to the PRESS

The City of Port Isabel will kick off the 2020 holiday season with their 13th Annual Hometown Christmas Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 12 starting at 6 p.m.

Participants and spectators will be asked to follow all COVID-19 safety precautions for this event. Attendees should be socially distancing themselves. Float participants will be asked to keep their numbers to a minimum so they may socially distance themselves on parade floats.

Staging for the parade will take place at 4:30 p.m. in front of the Laguna Madre Youth Center on Port Road. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. The parade route will head east on Queen Isabella Blvd. (Hwy. 100) and end at the Port Isabel Events & Cultural Center (309 E. Railroad Ave.).

For those interested in participating in the parade, applications must be in by Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Any application received after Friday, Dec. 11 will be inserted at the end of the parade line-up in the order it is received.

Parade line up begins at 4:30 p.m., and the parade begins at 6:00 p.m. Cash prizes for 1st and 2nd place. Winners will be notified and announced on social media. Awards can be picked up at the Port Isabel City Hall beginning on Monday, December 14.

Applications can be mailed to Port Isabel City Hall at 305 E. Maxan Street, emailed to salcocer@copitx.com or faxed to (956) 943-2029. Applications can also be dropped off at the Port Isabel City Hall. For more information call (956) 943-2682.

The City of Port Isabel’s Public Works Department will also be decorating the Highway 100 medians with festive holiday lights and more. A longtime tradition, the City of Port Isabel adds new and exciting features each year.

