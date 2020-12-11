PIJH band students selected for All Region chairs

Special to the PRESS



On Dec. 6, the Texas Music Educators Association announced the results of the TMEA Middle School All Region Band Audition. Port Isabel Jr. High had four students electronically submit their recorded audition for consideration to the All Region Band.

All four of our Port Isabel Jr. High students earned a chair in the TMEA Middle School All Region Band.



Mark Mejorado 8th Grade, 3rd Chair Flute

Lauryn Torres 8th Grade, 22nd Chair Flute

Joe Perez 7th Grade-2nd Chair Alto Saxophone

Nicole Fleming 8th Grade-5th Chair Alto Saxophone

These students have been learning remotely since March of this year due to COVID-19. Preparation for this audition was done entirely online via zoom lessons with their instrumental specialist. Despite taking a different approach to learning, students continue moving forward and upholding our long tradition of musical success in the Point Isabel ISD.

The PIISD Department of Instrumental Music would like to thank the Board of Trustees, Superintendent of Schools Mrs. Theresa Capistran, and Jr. High Principal Mrs. Nancy Gonzalez for their continued support.

Instrumental Specialists are: Diana Peña Head Jr. High Band Director and Saxophone Specialist; Giselle Cavazos Assistant Director and Flute Specialist; and Scott Hartsfield High School Head Band Director and Director of Bands.

