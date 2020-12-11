PIPD, Constables hosting toy drive

Staff report

The Port Isabel Police Department and the Cameron County Constable Pct. 1 Office are hosting a toy drive in preparation for the holidays. The toys are for children in the Laguna Madre area.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., toys can be donated at Lobo Del Mar Café at 204 W. Palm Street, South Padre Island. Happy hour specials are available to those who donate.

The toys will be given out at the a drive-thru Christmas toy drive hosted by the City of Port Isabel. Residents who sign up for the toy drive can visit the Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center (309 E. Railroad Street) starting 4 p.m.

Contact Rebecca Seales for more information at (956) 371-4006.