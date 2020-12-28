Tarpons Take Down La Joya Palmview

By Larry Gage

The Port Isabel High basketball team completed their abbreviated pre-Christmas schedule with a victory last Friday night over La Joya Palmview at Tarpon Gym.

The visitors came from behind to tie the score at 27 just before the break, but except for that the Tarpons led start to finish.

“The kids hustled – they were hitting the shots they needed to make,” head P.I. coach Mike Hazelton said afterwards. “We did a good job defensively. We had to make a little adjustment at halftime because they started picking our defense apart a little bit.”

Port Isabel led 18-12 at the end of a quarter of play. It was tied at 27 at halftime and the Tarpons were up by nine, 45-36, at the end of the third quarter.

Cole Pinkerton led P.I. in scoring with 19 points, including four three-pointers. Daniel Zamarron was next with 14 points and he made four steals, as did Pinkerton. Will Camacho, Gilbert Medina, and Kaiden Martinez (two threes) each put in six points, and Medina led the team with six steals. Luis Martinez scored five points and the scoring was rounded out by Jeffrey Smith, who had three points (one three-pointer). Pinkerton also led the team with eight rebounds and Kaiden Martinez and Luis Martinez each got six. Pinkerton and Zamarron also got four steals each.

The Tarpons led by 14, 52-38, when Pinkerton made his fourth three-pointer in the last quarter, and P.I. took its biggest lead of the night when Medina completed a three-point play at the line to put his team up by 16, 59-43, with under two minutes to play.

The Tarpons improve to 2-1 and are off now for Christmas break. Port Isabel will next be in action Jan. 8 when the Hidalgo Pirates will visit Tarpon Gym for the district opener for both teams.

