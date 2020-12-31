Dec 31 2020

Local gym owners hand out toys, food to PI residents

By Gaige Davila
On Christmas Eve, Port Isabel’s Real Time Fitness & Juice Bar made the holidays brighter for 10 families.

Margaret Rivera, owner of Real Time Fitness & Juice Bar and her family handed out toys and turkeys for their 1st annual Real Time Fitness & Juice Bar 1st Annual Food and Toy Drive.

“We are extremely blessed to have been able to provide great toys, turkeys and additional food for 10 very grateful families,” Rivera said to the PRESS. “This was an amazing feeling and so comforting for all of us.”

Rivera emphasized that the help of her family and staff made the toy and food drive possible.

