Local gym owners hand out toys, food to PI residents

Erik Barcena's family. Jessica K. Barraza's family. Ronal Davila's family. Gonzalo Camacho's family. Maria De la Luz Rojas' family. Juan Lara's family. Crystal Peña's family. Sabrina Gonzalez's family. Maria Rugerio's family. The Real Time Fitness & Juice Bar family: Margaret Rivera and her boyfriend Richard, Armando (Dito) Rivera and his girfriend Liz, Tiffany Rivera and her husband Enrique, and Margaret's grandchildren: Gabriella, Ariella and Cristobal.

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

On Christmas Eve, Port Isabel’s Real Time Fitness & Juice Bar made the holidays brighter for 10 families.

Margaret Rivera, owner of Real Time Fitness & Juice Bar and her family handed out toys and turkeys for their 1st annual Real Time Fitness & Juice Bar 1st Annual Food and Toy Drive.

“We are extremely blessed to have been able to provide great toys, turkeys and additional food for 10 very grateful families,” Rivera said to the PRESS. “This was an amazing feeling and so comforting for all of us.”

Rivera emphasized that the help of her family and staff made the toy and food drive possible.

See in the slideshow above the families who received toys and food from the drive.