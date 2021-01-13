SPI Police Reports: Jan. 5 – Jan. 12

Curated by Steve Hathcock

Editor’s note: The following police reports are edited for length and clarity.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

On Jan. 6, 2021, at approximately 4:17 p.m. Officers were advised of a major vehicle accident at the intersection of the 2500 block of Padre Boulevard and 100 E. Amberjack Street. Upon arrival an officer made contact with driver of second vehicle that was hit from behind. An officer was advised that the driver who hit his vehicle from behind fled the scene on foot. The driver was subsequently located and identified. The identified driver was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and Accident Involving damage to vehicle.

HARASSMENT

On Jan. 7, 2020 at approximately 9:24 p.m. officers were dispatched to East Cora Lee Street in reference to harassment. Contact was made with a female subject. Information was gathered and a case number was generated.

ASSAULT F/V/RESISTING ARREST OR DETENTION

On Jan. 9, 2021 at approximately 2:46 a.m., Officers responded to the Hilton Garden Inn in reference to verbal disturbance. Upon arrival contact was made with a male subject in room 352 who refused to cooperate. The male subject was then placed for Assault Family Violence and Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport.

BURGLARY

On Jan. 9, 2021 at approximately 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to East Verna Jean Apt 101 in reference to a past burglary. Statements and pictures were taken, and case number was generated,

PUBLIC INTOXICATION/ ASSAULT ON SECURITY OFFICER – ASSAULT ON PUBLIC SERVANT (FEL):

On Jan. 9, 2021 at approximately 10:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to 101 East Morningside Street (Kelly’s Pub) in reference to a female subject assaulting a security guard. The female subject was arrested and charged.

ASSAULT

On Jan. 10, 2021 at approximately 3:17 a.m., officers were dispatched by South Padre Island police dispatch to South Padre Island lodge, room 102 located in 3913 Padre boulevard in reference to a possible assault. Officers made contact with a female subject that stated that her boyfriend was upset and shoved her causing bodily injury to the female subject. Investigation revealed that the male subject committed an offense by intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly caused bodily injury to another.

DISTURBANCE/ ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS A MISDEMEANOR

On Jan. 10, 2021 at approximately 6:21 p.m. an officer met with a complainant at Villa Del Sol #307 located at 110 E. Verna Jean St. in reference to an assault. Investigation revealed that actor intentionally knowingly or recklessly causes bodily injury to another, including actor’s spouse