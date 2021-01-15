Help Wanted: Manuel’s crowdfunds to stay open

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A local restaurant known around the country is using online crowdfunding to stay open, as COVID-19 continues to impact businesses in the Laguna Madre.

Manuel’s Restaurant, at 313 Maxan St. in Port Isabel, is now crowdfunding in an effort to stay open.

“Meeting new people from all over the world and the memories we hold with our customers and community is what it’s all about. You are all family,” Frank Barosso, son of owner Jose Manuel Barroso said in a GoFundMe post titled “Save Manuel’s Restaurant.”

“It saddens me at even the thought of closing our establishment,” he said.

Manuel’s has been open for 36 years, first on South Padre Island, then moving to Port Isabel on Maxan Street. The Tex-Mex restaurant is most known for its tacos, wrapped with extra large, homemade flour tortillas.

When the state and Cameron County imposed restrictions for restaurants, Manuel’s served their food curbside. On Nov. 25, Manuel’s reopened for dine-in service.

As of Jan. 15, $6,910 have been raised from 89 donors. Manuel’s is hoping to raise $25,000 to help keep the business open.

Manuel’s will be reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 19, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.