Rio History: January Moments in Time

Curated by Steve Hathcock

Editor’s note: These articles appeared in the Port Isabel-South Padre Island PRESS on January 8, 1976.

Cable TV Comes to the Laguna Madre

At a meeting of the South Padre Island town council, Tom Russell, a representative of the Laguna Madre Cable Company told the council about his companies’ proposal to bring cable tv to the town.

The plans called for a 24-hour weather station featuring local weather with programed music playing in the background and a minimum of 3 selected channels including PBS (channel 9) which would be relayed via microwave. The proposed system would have the capability of 21 additional channels with one channel reserved for the city’s use.

A cable communications franchise ordinance, was read by Alderman Troy Dillow and the aldermen agreed to adopt the proposal on its first reading and scheduled it to be read for a second time at the next meeting.

Seashells by the Padre Island seashore

Sea shell jewelry pupils of Mrs. Jon Tobin at the McAllen Tourist Club are not only planning to have an exhibit at the National Shell Fair on South Padre Island, January 29, they are practicing an old time tongue-twister to compete for a prize.

The tongue twister is: “She sells seashells at the seashore.”

Al McGehee, manager of Isla Blanca Park on Padre Island, across the Laguna Madre from Port Isabel, is offering a pet oyster to the person who “clams up the least” in saying the alliterative tongue twister.

Mrs. Tobin is a winter visitor from Watertown, S.D, a city about as far from the sea as you can get in the U.S.A., nevertheless she is rated as an expert in making seashell jewelry. The South Dakota lady hopes all her pupils and the general public will attend the free Shell Fair on South Padre Island January 29.