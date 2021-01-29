Manuel’s reopens: Customers sustain beloved restaurant

Frank Barroso talks with customers on the state of Manuel's Restaurant on Jan. 26. Photo by Gaige Davila. Frank Barroso cashes out a customer who ordered to-go. Photo by Gaige Davila. Frank Barroso delivers tacos curbside on Jan 26. Photo by Gaige Davila. Jose "Manuel" Barroso is seen inside Manuel's kitchen on Jan. 26. Photo by Gaige Davila. Frank Barroso takes to-go orders for a group on Jan. 26. Photo by Gaige Davila. Manuel's Restaurant's wall, with the signatures of customers through the last couple years. Manuel's repaints the wall every three years. Photo by Gaige Davila. Jars of Manuel's hot sauce. Photo by Gaige Davila.

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

After two weeks, Manuel’s Restaurant has reopened with the help of longtime customers, many who continued donating on Manuel’s opening day in the form of generous tips.

On Tuesday, Jan 26, morning, Manuel’s parking lot looked as it does every other day (except Mondays, when they’re closed): full of cars. That day, however, a line of at least twenty people were outside before Manuel’s opened their doors.

Jose “Manuel” Barroso was back in the kitchen, after recovering from a still-undiagnosed illness for two weeks. Frank Barroso, Jose’s son, was back on the floor and on the phone, taking orders in his casual, friendly charm that many were happy to be receiving again.

“The people in here, these are the ones who are thankful for us being open,” Frank Barroso said inside Manuel’s Tuesday. “Those kids that were just here paid with a $100 (dollar bill) and told me to keep the change.”

The generous tips were repeated throughout the day. Frank put nearly all of it back to the restaurant, he told the PRESS later that day.

As previously covered by the PRESS, a crowdfunding page Frank Barroso started on GoFundMe raised enough money ($13,128 as of this article’s printing) to cover bills for the two weeks the restaurant was closed. The plan now, he said, is to make enough profit to be a month ahead of the restaurant’s bills.



Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.