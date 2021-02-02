COVID vaccination clinic coming to PI

Special to the PRESS

The Cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island and Laguna Vista, in conjunction with the Point Isabel Independent School District announced today that a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for persons over 65 years of age will be held this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 in Port Isabel. It is anticipated that additional clinics will be held in the weeks to come.

As part of this effort, which was made possible by an allocation of 300 vaccine doses by Cameron County, each city will conduct registration and distribute vouchers to the clinic to those who have registered. Persons who registered in prior weeks, but who were not previously given a voucher, will be prioritized. If you have already registered, there is no need to register again, and duplicate registrations will be eliminated.

REGISTRATION INFORMATION is as follows:

PORT ISABEL: Register via www.myportisabel.com or call 943-2682. Persons who will receive a voucher this week will be contacted with instructions for pick-up.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND: With our list being over 1,000 registered, we will be notifying those (via email) next on the list, based on age, with instruction to pick up vouchers. Vouchers will be distributed to only those notified and only during a morning session.

LAGUNA VISTA: Register via lagunavistavouchers@gmail.com or call (956) 943-1793. Individuals will be chosen by a lottery system and contacted by email or phone. : Names will be drawn by 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Recipients will be informed by 12 p.m. and can pick up from 1-5 p.m. at Laguna Vista City Hall. 122 Fernandez St., Laguna Vista.

LAGUNA HEIGHTS: Register via www.myportisabel.com or call 943-2682. Persons who will receive a voucher this week will be contacted with instructions for pick-up.

When vouchers are distributed, instructions will be given regarding the vaccine site. To alleviate traffic congestion, vouchers will be designated for morning and afternoon sessions. Participants are urged to NOT arrive prior to their scheduled vaccination window. DO NOT travel to the vaccination site unless you have a voucher.

The vaccination site will be staffed by personnel from Point Isabel ISD, the Cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island and Laguna Vista, and Cameron County.

IMPORTANT POINTS:

You DO NOT NEED to register again if you have already done so.

DO NOT go to the vaccine site if you DO NOT HAVE A VOUCHER.

YOU WILL BE CONTACTED when your voucher is ready.

IF YOU HAVE REGISTERED with Port Isabel, South Padre Island or Laguna Vista, DO NOT REGISTER AGAIN.

PLEASE HAVE YOUR FORMS ready and filled out by the time you arrive at the vaccine location.

If you did not receive them in your packet you can print them out from Cameron County Public Health.

https://www.cameroncounty.us/publichealth/index.php/coronavirus/