South Padre Island Police Reports: February 1-8, 2021.

22.01 ASSAULT (M/C): On February 1, 2021, at approximately 12:36 a.m., officers were dispatched to Water Tower Park located at the 100 block of West Huisache Street, in reference to a female subject being chased by an unknown male subject. Officers made contact with a male actor who had struck the chased female’s boyfriend. Investigation revealed that the male actor committed an offense by intentionally causing bodily injury to another. The male actor was transported to the city jail where he was booked in.

THEFT OF SERVICE: On February 02, 2021 at approximately 11:35 a.m., Officers were dispatched to La Copa located at 350 Padre Boulevard in reference to a credit card abuse. Officers made contact with a female complainant who advised that a male subject who they had previous fraudulent issues attempted to make a reservation, but management refused services.

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE/WARRANT OTHER AGENCY/481.125: On February 2, 2021 at approximately 10:14 p.m. contact was made with a silver-in-color vehicle at the 900 Block of Padre Boulevard northbound with a male and female subject outside of it matching the description of a previous disturbance on the roadway with its hazard lights on. Investigation revealed that the male and female subject engaged in mutual physical combat. Investigation also revealed that the male subject had an outstanding warrant, and the female subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Both subjects were placed under arrest.

AMBULANCE: On February 02, 2021 at approximately 5:12 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Pike in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female subject who was in distress and she requested medical attention. The female subject, a mental health consumer, was transported to Valley Regional Medical Center for evaluation as per her request.

2201 ASSAULT: On February 02, 2021 at approximately 2:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Padre Boulevard in reference to an assault call. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female subject who stated she was assaulted. A witness statement and photographs were taken, and the suspects were not able to be located. A case was generated for this incident.

TRAFFIC STOP/DWI: On February 06, 2021 at approximately 08:33 a.m., officers observed a vehicle conduct a traffic violation at the 200 block of West Acapulco. Officers conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle and the operator displayed signs of intoxication. The operator was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated and transported to the South Padre Island City Jail where she was booked and processed properly.

31.04 THEFT OF SERVICE: On February 4, 2021 at approximately 1:48 a.m. an officer was dispatched by South Padre Island Police Dispatch to Hilton Garden Inn located 7010 Padre Boulevard in reference to a possible credit card abuse. Investigation revealed a person committed theft of service if, with the intent to avoid payment for service the actor knows is provided only for compensation.

4902 PUBLIC INTOXICATION/POSS CS/ FAILURE TO IDENTIFY: On February 5, 2021 at approximately 10:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to 200 West Pike Street, Tequila Sunset in reference to a male subject assaulting a security guard. The male and female at the location were arrested. The security guard refused to press charges for assault.

ASSAULT CLASS C: On February 4, 2021 at approximately 9:31 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Kohnami Restaurant, located at 410 Padre Boulevard, Suite 102, in reference to an assault that had occurred between two employees. Officers made contact with a male subject who had been physically assaulted by another male employee. Investigation revealed that a male actor committed an offense when he intentionally caused bodily injury to another male subject.