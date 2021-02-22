Business occupancy limit increases to 75%

By Gaige Davila

Cameron County businesses can reopen to 75 percent, effective today, according to a new order from Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr.

The order lasts until March 31, unless Treviño extends, modifies or terminates the order.

Bars can open at 50 percent capacity. Alcohol sales at bars still must stop at 11 p.m.

According to the order, Cameron County COVID-19 hospitalizations have been less than 15 percent for 7 consecutive days, the criteria established by Governor Greg Abbott dictating business occupancy limits.

Currently, there have been 36,902 COVID-19 cases in Cameron County, 4,745 of which are active. In total, 1,415 people have died, and 30,712 people have died from COVID-19.