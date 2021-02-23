PI boys basketball wins bi-district

By Larry Gage

Round One is in the books and the Port Isabel Tarpons made it through with a 73-55 win over the Robstown Cotton Pickers in their bi-district playoff game Tuesday night at Falfurrias.

Both sides came to play and it was another of the fast-paced, hard-fought games of the kind that Port Isabel is accustomed to having in this delayed and abbreviated season.

“The final score didn’t indicate the kind of close game it really was,” head P.I. coach, Mike Hazelton said Wednesday. “We had our initial game plan and we altered it, made some adjustments at the half.”

The Tarpons led 18-14 at the end of the first quarter, 31-28 at the break, and it was 47-41 at the start of the final quarter.

Not unexpectedly, Robstown was tough and obviously was prepared to play.

“We had watched them play Kingsville and they were competitive,” Hazelton said. “Their district is very competitive.”

The momentum changed sides several times in the course of the contest.

“We hit our first three shots and got a lead, then they caught up. We were a little lethargic at first – after we made adjustments we picked it up in the second half.”

Three Tarpons scored in double figures in the game. Gilbert Medina put in 21 points, Daniel Zammaron had 14 points, and Will Camacho added 12. Cole Pinkerton scored eight points and led the team with 16 rebounds and eight assists. Zamarron had five steals, Pinkerton made four thefts, and Camacho ended the game with three steals.

The Tarpons had one day of practice in preparation for their area round playoff game, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25, night in Alice. The team’s second-round opponent was San Antonio Young Men’s Leadership Academy and the game is the second contest of a playoff double-header. An 8 p.m. tip-off is planned. The first game has McAllen High facing off against Corpus Christi King at 6 p.m.

