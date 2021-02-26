SPIPD Blotter: Feb. 17-22

Curated by Steve Hathcock

30.05 CRIMINAL TRESPASS OF A HABITATION: On February 15th, 2021 at approximately 2 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of East Ling Street in reference to possible trespassing. A male subject was issued a written criminal trespass warning and was advised to leave the location. A person commits an offense if the person enters or remains on or in property of another, including residential land, agricultural land, a recreational vehicle park, a building, or an aircraft or other vehicle, without effective consent and the person.

UNATTENDED DEATH: On February 15, 2021 Officer were called out to 1 Padre Blvd. in reference to a welfare concern. Upon Officer arrival they made contact with a couple who were concerned for their neighbor who they hadn’t seen in two days. Officers then attempted to knock at the neighbor’s RV to no avail. Fire and EMS were then called out to the location for further assistance. Upon making entry into the RV, officers discovered the male subject deceased.

AMBULANCE CALL: On February 17, 2021 at approximately 1:07 a.m., officers were dispatched to The Continental apartments located at 4908 Gulf Boulevard in reference to a male subject who was not conscious or breathing. Officers performed CPR on a non-responsive male until medics arrived and transported the non-responsive male subject to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.

FIRE CALL INVESTIGATION: On February 18, 2021 at approximately 1:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to The Bahia Mar located at 6300 Padre Boulevard the Bahia Mar Hotel in reference to a fire alarm. Officers arrived at location and the fire had already been extinguished by security officers. The South Padre Island Fire Department evaluated the area and extinguished the remaining fire.

FIRE INVESTIGATION: On February 18, 2021, at approximately 3 a.m. officers and South Padre Island Fire Department responded to 201 West Polaris in reference to smoke coming from unit #22. Investigation revealed a small electrical fire inside the unit that was put out by the Fire Department.

22.01 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE: On February 18, 2021 at approximately 9:39 a.m., an officer responded to 1000 Padre Boulevard apartment # 319 in reference to a physical disturbance. Upon arrival the officer made contact with the complainant who advised that her son assaulted her and left the apartment. Officers made contact with the alleged actor which investigation revealed he was the primary aggressor and was subsequently arrested and transported to the South Padre Island Jail without incident.

UNATTENDED DEATH INVESTIGATION: On February 18, 2020 at approximately 12:12 p.m., an officer responded to 129 East Lantana Street in reference to a female subject who was unresponsive. The female was found to be deceased and was picked up by a local funeral home.

TTC. 550.025 DUTY UPON STRIKING HIGHWAY FIXTURE OR LANDSCAPING: On February 18, 2021 at approximately 8:05 a.m., South Padre Island Police responded to the 100 block of East Morningside Street in reference to damage to the Turtle Park located in the nearby 100 block of Coronado Drive. Investigation revealed that the unknown vehicle operator struck an object and drove away without leaving information.

CIVIL MATTER/WARRANT: On February 19th, 2021 at approximately 12:13 p.m., officers were dispatched to 7000 Padre Boulevard in reference to a civil stand by. Upon arrival contact was made with a female subject who stated she was leaving the property. Female subjects’ information was ran as she had an outstanding warrant and place into custody.

DEATH INVESTIGATION: On February 19, 2021 at approximately 6:08 p.m., Officer responded to 120 East Jupiter Street, in reference to a welfare concern on a male subject. The male subject was later located inside his residence and later pronounced dead.

FIRE CALL: On February 20, 2021 approximately 12:17 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Gulf Blvd (The Padre Grand Condominiums) in regard to a vehicle on fire. South Padre Island Fire Department was contact arrived on location and fire was put out. Owner advise that vehicle caught on fire due to an electrical problem and that vehicle was going to be towed away from property.

WARRANT/PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On February 20, 2021 at approximately 2:44 a.m., hours officers were dispatched to 5000 Padre Boulevard in reference to a possible accident. While en route officers located the vehicle parked at the 5100 Block of Gulf Boulevard. Investigation revealed that the male subject had an active warrant for his arrest and the female subject was intoxicated in a public place. Both subjects were placed under arrest.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: On February 21, 2021 at approximately 7:18 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Padre Boulevard in reference to a black in color Nissan with a male suspect asleep at the wheel. Officers made contact with a male driver who was intoxicated. Male driver was arrest for driving while intoxicated.

3103v STOLEN VEHICLE: On February 21, 2021 at approximately 1:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to the base of the East bound lane of the Queen Isabella Causeway in reference to a license plate hit on a stolen vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted at the 6900 block of Padre Boulevard, and the operator was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Three passengers were arrested for public intoxication for their safety. All four male subjects were transported to the South Padre Island City Jail where they were booked and processed properly.

2803 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: On February 16, 2021 at approximately 12:40 p.m. while on patrol officers responded to the CVS Pharmacy located at 1500 Padre Boulevard in reference to a criminal mischief. Investigation revealed that an unknown male subject had urinated on the ice machine of the establishment.