Lady Tarpons Track Off and Running

The Port Isabel High girls’ track program is off and running with a delayed start for the 2021 season due to last week’s onslaught of unpleasant weather.

The Tarpon Relays, to have been held at P.I.’s own Tarpon Stadium last Saturday, had to be canceled. Next up on the schedule is the Pirate Relays meet at Hidalgo, which is on for this Saturday.

The Press was able to contact Lady Tarpons head track coach, Julie Breedlove, by telephone this week, and she passed on her thoughts on the prospects for her athletes for the 2021 season.

“We were back to practicing this Monday,” Coach Breedlove said. “Last week some of the girls worked out on their own at their homes, and others worked out in the gym.”

Breedlove has a number of outstanding athletes returning for competition this year, including some who should compete for district honors.

For the sprint races, according to Breedlove, “Ally Reyes, a senior, is back, and we’ll also have Emily Lagos and Karina Aguilera.”

As to just who will be running which races that will, as it usually is for the first few meets of the year, a week-to-week process.

“As the season plays out, we’ll decide who will run what races, and that includes the relays.”

For the middle-distance races Maddy Ramos and Gisel Borjas are expected to contribute their time and efforts, and Breedlove will be counting on Borjas for the 400-meter and 800-meter individual events as well.

Ramos is also the team’s top returning high-jumper and Borjas, as well as Karina Aguilera and Emily Lagos, will be medal contenders in the long and triple jump events also.

Returning shot put and discus throwers include Karina Martinez, and coming up from the junior high ranks are Chelsea Gonzalez and Xavia Boling.

Among those Lady Tarpon athletes who are expected to do double duty as runners and in field events are Varsity newcomers Juliana Leon, Valery Gonzalez, Abigail Moore, and Emily Ramos.

“Those freshmen have come out and really worked hard.”

Those athletes planning to compete in multiple running and field events are limited to a certain number of events in each discipline. For example, a competitor can do three running events and two field events, or the other way around.

“I’m just excited to see the kids get out there and compete,” Breedlove told the Press. “We’ll get out there Saturday and see where we’re at.”



The idea, of course, is to put together a team that, by the time of the district meet later this spring, has the best chance to contend for district honors as a team and individually.

