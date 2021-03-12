Quartet of Lady Tarpons Off to State

By Larry Gage

Special to the PRESS

Four Port Isabel High Lady Tarpon powerlifters have qualified for the state meet in Corpus Christi next week.

Sophia Aguilera, Madalyn Galvan, April Puente, and Chelsea Gonzalez will all advance to state competition by finishing in the top four of their respective weight classes at Tuloso-Midway High School in Corpus Christi last week.

Head powerlifting coach, Johnathan Bodden, visited with the Press this week in the weight room and he talked about his four state qualifiers.

“She’s an outstanding individual,” Bodden said, referring to Sophia Aguilera, who competes in the 132-pound weight class. “She came in from Los Fresnos. Her work ethic is excellent and she’s always the first one in here.”

On Madelyn Galvan: “I’ve had her since she was a freshman and I’ve seen her develop,” Bodden said. “She’s worked her butt off since she was a freshman. As a senior she’s finally starting to shine.”

On April Fuente: “She’s still really young, a sophomore and another hard worker.”

Chelsea Gonzalez: “She’s worked very hard as well,” Bodeen said. “(She’s) in here at 6:00 every morning.”

“I’m excited – this is my second time making the state meet,” Aguilera told the Press. “I made it last year but didn’t get to compete because of COVID-19. I’m a senior so this is my last meet.”

Three-time state qualifier Viviana Lopez also competed at the regional meet but did not qualify for the state meet.

There are three separate disciplines, or lifts, in powerlifting competition; the squat lift, the bench press, and the dead lift. Each lifter gets three attempts at each discipline, and his or her best total weight for each lift is added to the other two best lifts and that is the athlete’s total lift for the day.