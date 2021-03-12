Camacho Double Gold at Rio Hondo

By Larry Gage

Will Camacho earned two gold medals at last week’s Roberto Garza, Jr. Relays in Rio Hondo.

Camacho won the long jump and triple jump events at Bobcat Stadium. Camacho also showed up well in the 400-meter run with a fourth-place finish in that event.

The Press found head P.I. boys track and field coach John Calvillo at the stadium this week, and he talked about how Camacho and the other Tarpon athletes are doing so far this season.

“We finally got our basketball kids, and the powerlifting kids as well,” Cavillo said.

One of those “basketball kids” is Will Camacho.

“We only had him jump twice,” Cavillo said. “He had the triple and the long jump won after his second attempt. He’s only been out for a week and he’s a great athlete. We’re bring-ing him along slowly and he’s going to be successful.”

Port Isabel athletes often compete in two sports at the same time, and one of those two-sport stars is junior David Hernandez. He qualified for this Thursday’s regional boys powerlifting meet at Bishop, and then was planning to compete in three events at Friday’s Tarpon Relays.

“He’s still doing powerlifting and he’s also a tremendous athlete,” Cavillo said.

Hernandez enters the regional powerlifting meet at Bishop as the No.2-ranked lifter in his weight class. Last week at Rio Hondo he ran 10th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.11 seconds. And he was second in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles.

