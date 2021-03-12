Ramos Gets Gold at Rio Hondo

By Larry Gage

Special to the PRESS

Madison Ramos was golden at the Roberto Garza, Jr. Relays at Rio Hondo last Saturday. She won the high jump competition with a personal best leap of five feet two inches, and took home the gold medal for her efforts.

“She did an amazing job,” head P.I. girls track coach Julie Breedlove,told the Press this past Monday. “Her form and technique were just great. There are some things that we’re still focusing on, like holding the head back a little bit longer. (And we also want to be) consistent so that we have that same approach each time.”

“It felt really good,” Ramos said Tuesday. “I was aiming to get five feet. I’m really hoping to hit 5-04 before the district meet.”

Ramos currently has the best height of any jumper in District 32-4A.

“I’ve gotten a lot better with holding my head back and keeping the arch,” Ramos said. “The arch gets you an extra inch or so.”

Ramos was doing a stepping drill in the grandstand when your track and field reporter interrupted.

“It’s about driving up and over the bar,” she said. “I go off on my back foot.”

Ramos also runs the 400 meters and was fourth at Rio Hondo with a season-best time of 1:10.21.

“We had a pretty good day,” Breedlove said. “We’re still looking at kids that might be able to help us out in the sprint (4 x 100 meters) relay. We’ve been trying the kids out in other events, and it’s a fast race and we don’t want to have any injuries.”

It’s the time of the year when trial-and-error is the weekly norm. Athletes are tried in various events in order to get everybody in the right event so as to maximize team points when it’s time for the district meet.

“We have three of the positions set on the mile relay team,” Breedlove said. “We’re still looking for a fourth. Our 4 x 200 relay was O.K. – it’s going to need some tweaking.”