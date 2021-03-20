Child drowns in SPI pool

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A four-year-old boy died last weekend after drowning in a pool on South Padre Island.

At 8:30 p.m., on Friday, Mar. 12, South Padre Island Police and Fire departments responded to 911 calls about a child found unresponsive in a swimming pool on the 2600 block of Padre Boulevard.

A South Padre Island police report revealed that the incident occurred at Boomerang Billy’s, a beachside bar and surf motel.

According to a city press release, one of the boy’s parents found the child, pulled him out of the swimming pool and attempted to resuscitate him. South Padre Island EMS transported the boy to Valley Regional Hospital in Brownsville, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The press release states the boy and his family were visiting from Brownsville. Investigators believe the boy wandered away from his parents before drowning.