Camacho Takes Gold at Tarpon Relays

By Larry Gage

Special to the PRESS

Will Camacho took his second straight gold medal in the long jump last week in the Tarpon Relays in Port Isabel.

In doing so he improved by a foot on the distance he recorded at his first meet of the season at Rio Hondo the week before.

Camacho’s best leap at Tarpon Stadium was 20 feet 10 inches and he won by four-and-a-half inches. Justin Vela, of Lyford, got the silver medal with a jump of 20.05.50.

“I have to practice on my second phase on my triple jump,” Camacho said this past Friday. “(On the long jump) I just need to get more consistent ‘cause today I scratched twice, on my first two attempts.”

Camacho was first in both the long jump and triple jump last week at Rio Hondo. At Tarpon Stadium he was second by five inches in the latter, with a distance of 43-07.00 on his best attempt. Cristian Oliveras, of La Feria, won the event with a leap of 43 feet even.

Here are the complete results for P.I. athletes at last Friday’s Tarpon Relays.

100-meter dash: Jaden Lopez, 3rd-12.41 seconds. Evan Galvan, 4th-12.46.

200-meter dash: Christian Ferrone, 4th-24.36.

400-meter run: E. Galvan, 6th-57.94.

1,600-meter run: Abraham Sandoval, 8th-5:59.75.

3,200 meter run: Nathan Gonzalez, 6th-13:07.50. A. Sandoval, 7th-13:07.94.

Hurdles

110’s: David Hernandez, 2nd-18.15.

300’s: D. Hernandez, 2nd-44.93.

Relays

4 x 100 meters: Port Isabel, 2nd-46.00; W. Camacho, Jaden Lopez, Jordan Camacho, Gilbert Medina.

4 x 200 meters: P.I., 2nd-1:35.48; W. Camacho, Daniel Zamarron, G. Medina, Devin Ortiz.

4 x 400 meters: P.I., 3rd-3:55.24; Ch. Ferrone, D. Ortiz, D. Zamarron, Evan Galvan.

Jump

High jump: Ch. Ferrone, 3rd>5-06.00.

Long jump: Will Camacho, 1st>20-10.00. David Hernandez, 6th>19-04.00.

Triple jump: W. Camacho, 2nd>42.07.00.

Throw

Discus: Kaleb Clinton, 5th>110-06.00.

Just as for the girls the La Feria Lions were the winners in team points on the day by a wide margin with 160 points. Lyford was next with 111 points, and Port Isabel collected 103 points to finish third. Hidalgo Early College was fourth with 90 points, and RGC-Grulla totaled 58 points to finish fifth.

Only one meet is left on the schedule before the district meet in Hidalgo. That would be next week’s Gator Relays, to be held on Wednesday, Mar. 24, at RGC-Grulla. The District 32-4A meet is on for the following week, Wednesday, Mar. 31, and Thursday, April 1.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.