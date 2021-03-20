Ramos Golden Again at Tarpon Relays

By Larry Gage

Port Isabel High’s own Madison Ramos was golden again in the high jump at last Friday’s Tarpon Relays.

Ramos twice set a new PR (personal record) in the event on her way to taking first place by seven inches. Miranda Hernandez, of Raymondville, was second with a leap of four feet-ten inches on her best attempt.

The meet, held at Tarpon Stadium, was rescheduled from Feb. 20 because of prohibitive weather conditions.

Ramos was the last jumper still in it when she made it over with the bar set at 5-04, then successfully cleared 5-05.

It was Ramos’ third gold medal in the high jump in as many meets this season. At the Pirate Relays in Hidalgo last month, she took first place by clearing four feet-ten inches, and at Rio Hondo two weeks ago she tied her personal best when she cleared the bar at 5-02.

“It felt amazing because it’s been my goal since last year to hit 5-04,” Ramos said after her last jump. “I almost hit 5-06 but I’m incredibly happy that I hit 5-05.”

Soccer player Nicole Pelt is in her first year of competition in track and she had the seventh-fastest time in the 1,600-meter run and was fifth in the 3,200-meter race.

“I didn’t think that I could excel, having not been here the past three years,” Pelt said at the stadium last Friday. “In the long-distance events endurance is definitely the key. It’s just one lap after another.”

Here are all the Lady Tarpons’ results for last week’s meet at Tarpon Stadium:

100-meter dash: Layni Mata, 6th-14.53 seconds.

200-meter dash: Julianna Leon, 6th-29.12.

400-meter run: Gisel Borjas, 5th-1:08.33

800-meter run: G. Borjas, 5th-2:49.08.

1,600 meter run: Nicole Pelt, 7th-6:56.90.

3,200 meter run: N. Pelt, 15:14.50.

100-meter hurdles: Catalina Romero, 8th-21.22.

300-meter hurdles: C. Romero, 5th-58.65. Emily Ramos, 6th-1:00.67. Stefany Estrada, 8th-1:05.54.

Relays

4 x 100 meters: Port Isabel, 4th-58.67; Karina Aguilera, Valery Gonzalez, Layni Mata, Julianna Leon.

4 x 200 meters: P.I., 4th-2:04.86; K. Aguilera, V. Gonzalez, L. Mata, J. Leon.

4 x 400 meters: P.I., 3rd-4:58.88; Madison Ramos, Stefany Estrada, Laura Mosqueda, Gisel Borjas.

Jumps

Long jump: Layni Mata, 6th>14-10.00.

High jump: Madison Ramos, 1st>5-05.00

Triple jump: L. Mata, 3rd>31-01.00. G. Borjas, 6th>28-04.50.

Throwing events

Shot put: Karina Martinez, 5th>29.00.50. Chelsea Gonzalez, 6th>28-02.00.

Discus: Ch. Gonzalez, 5th>87-08.00. K. Martinez, 6th>85-08.00.

Port Isabel was fourth in the final team points standings with 66 points. La Feria was the runaway winner with 205 points. Raymondville was second with 116 points, Rio Hondo was next with 82 points, and RGC-Grulla rounded out the top five with 54 points.

At this time in the season it’s a matter of trial and error in getting all the athletes in just the right places. With fewer than the usual number of meets on the schedule, the process has to be speeded up a little.

“We made a couple adjustments in our relay lineups, saw some good things, and got our 4 x 100 (meters) going in there,” head girls track and field coach Julie Breedlove said. “It’s just about finding the right places for all the kids, getting them in the right spots.”

Next up for the Lady Tarpon runners, throwers, and jumpers is the Gator Relays at RGC-Grulla High School next Wednesday, Mar. 24. That’s the last meet on the schedule before the district meet at Hidalgo on Wednesday and Thursday, Mar. 31 and April 1.

