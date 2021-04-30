Candidates file campaign finance reports

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The PRESS has acquired financial reporting data of the Point Isabel ISD (PI-ISD) Place 2 and 4 election candidates, along with the Port Isabel-San Benito Navigation District (PISBND) Place 1 and Place 2 commissioner candidates.

Bertha Zamora, former Port Isabel High School principal, is running for another Place 1 term. Zamora has served on PI-ISD’s board since 2012. Nancy Martinez, PI-ISD’s former Director of Transportation and Safety Supervisor, is challenging Zamora for the Place 1 seat.

For Place 2, Jimmy Vela, PI-ISD’s school board president, who was elected in 2015, is running for a second term.

Emily Galvan, a former English, reading and social studies teacher at Garriga Elementary, now teaching at Los Fresnos, is challenging Vela.

Mario Tamayo Sr., a former substitute teacher for PI-ISD and former Port Isabel City Commissioner, is also challenging Vela for the Place 2 seat.

At the PISBND, chairman Victor Barrera, an instructor and football coach at Port Isabel High School, is running for reelection unopposed. Running for Place 2 is Manuel R. Garcia II, the incumbent and Secretary of the board, and Joe Martinez.

PISBND candidates will not file campaign finance reports until after May 1, according to Port Director Steve Bearden. All PISBND candidates have filed a Candidate Modified Election Declaration, meaning they will not accept or spend more than $930 in political contributions or expenditures. Bearden said the candidates will likely file $0 in campaign donations.

Zamora’s campaign donations and spending, as of April 23:

Total campaign spending from donations: $1,654.44

Total campaign donations: $1,750.00

In-kind donations: $400.00 (Tab covered by Double Day’s Bar & Grill for campaign event)

Personal fund spending: $80.00

Martinez’s campaign donations and spending, as of April 1:

Total campaign spending: $600.00 (From personal funds, spent on advertising alone).

Total campaign donations: $0.00.

Galvan’s campaign donations and spending, as of April 23:

Total campaign spending: $2,511.31 (From personal funds, spent on advertising alone).

Total campaign donations: $1,800.00.

Tamayo’s campaign donations and spending, as of April 1:

Total campaign spending: $671.03 (From personal funds, no indication where money was spent).

Total campaign donations: $0.00.

Vela has not filed a campaign finance report, according to the PI-ISD Central Office.