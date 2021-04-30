PI-ISD distributes 300 boxes of food

By Gaige Davila

Point Isabel ISD (PI-ISD) distributed around 300 boxes of food at all four of the district’s campuses Tuesday afternoon, aiding Tarpon families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cars lined at Garriga and Derry Elementary schools, and Port Isabel Junior High and Port Isabel High School after the school day ended, with families receiving food as they picked up their students.

Inside the boxes were vegetables, canned goods, and other food items along with a gallon of milk. The food was provided to the district by OP10.33, a Brownville-based non-profit organization, PI-ISD Superintendent Theresa Capistran told the PRESS.

“Every opportunity that we are able to assist the families is very welcomed,” Capistran said.

Capistran said social media posts thanking the district for the food showed PI-ISD’s role expanding from education institution to community epicenter.

“We are doing much more than reading and writing and arithmetic, we are providing vaccines to the families and to the students, we are providing additional meals,” she said. “We truly believe that the district is the heart of the community.”

Capistran said PI-ISD is willing to partner with anyone who is willing to help the district’s students.

