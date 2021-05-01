Zamora re-elected, Galvan wins over Vela

By Gaige Davila

Point Isabel ISD’s (PI-ISD) school board will keep one familiar face and lose another.

PI-ISD School Board trustee, Place 1, Bertha Zamora will serve another term, after securing 56% (625) of votes against former PI-ISD Department of Transportation Director Nany Lee Martinez (43.95%, 490 votes).

PI-ISD School Board President Jimmy Vela has been unseated by former PI-ISD elementary school instructor, current Los Fresnos CISD instructor, Emily Jo Galvan, who secured 65.72% (742) of the vote. Vela secured 25.07% (283) of the vote.

“These past six years have changed my life,” Vela wrote on Facebook, conceding the election to Galvan. “I got to work with some great leaders in our community to do great things for the students of our district. From the bottom of my heart I’d like to thank my community for letting me serve you on our school board. Mrs. Galvan, Congratulations on your victory. There is no doubt in my mind you will continue working with our amazing leadership team to take our district to new levels.”

Galvan thanked Vela for his six years on PI-ISD’s school board and the Laguna Madre community.

“I am grateful for the community’s support and look forward to serving in this role,” Galvan told the PRESS. “As I’ve said through my campaign, my focus will always be our students. They are our future, and the seeds we plant today will bear fruit for years to come.”

Results are unofficial until canvassed by the Cameron County Elections Department.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated