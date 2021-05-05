SPI police reports: April 26 – May 03, 2021

Curated by Steve Hathcock

3004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: On April 26, 2021 at approximately 1:19 a.m. hours officers responded to Kelly’s Irish Pub located at 101 East Morningside Street in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. A male subject was arrested for burglary of a motor vehicle.

TPC 30.02 BURGLARY HABITATION: On April 27, 2021 Officer were called to 206 W. Red Snapper in reference to a past Burglary of a Habitation. Upon officer arrival contact was made with the caller who advised that someone had entered his home and took multiple items. A Burglary of a Habitation report was generated and filed.

21.11 INDECENCY WITH A CHILD (F/2) / 38.02 FTI (FUGITIVE) / ARREST WARRANT: On April 26, 2021 Officers were called out 100 Padre Blvd. in reference to a disturbance. Upon officer arrival, contact was made with a male subject who was identified as the actor in the incident. The male actor was identified and placed under arrest.

4902 PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On April 27, 2021 at approximately 12:48 a.m., Officers responded to the 2500 block of Laguna Boulevard in reference to two intoxicated male subjects sitting on the sidewalk and consuming alcohol. Both male subjects displayed signs of intoxication and were placed under arrest for Public Intoxication.

3103 THEFT: On April 28, 2021 at approximately 10:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Stripes Convenience Store, located at 2913 Padre Boulevard, in reference to the theft of a cell phone charger. Officers located the male subject who had stolen the cell phone charger at the 2300 block of Laguna Boulevard. Investigation revealed that the male subject committed an offense when he unlawfully appropriated property with the intent to deprive the owner of the property. The male subject was placed under arrest and transported to the South Padre Island city jail where he was booked in.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On 29 April 2021 at approximately 9:28 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Palm in reference to a male subject on a jet ski yelling profanities to customers in the restaurant. Officers arrived at the location and made contact with the complainant. The male subject was identified, and Officers made contact with him. Complainant did not wish to file charges for disorderly conduct language.

49.02 PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On April 30, 2021 at approximately 12:10 a.m. hours, Officers responded to the 5000 block of Section C (beach) in reference to a male subject who had chased two women. Upon arrival, contact was made with the male suspect, who was later placed under arrest for public intoxication.

22.01 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE: On April 30, 2021, at approximately 11:32 p.m. hours an officer responded to East Retama Street in reference to an assault. The officer was further advised that the complainant would be waiting at the corner of 3500 block of Padre Boulevard and 100 East Retama Street awaiting to make contact with a police officer. Upon arrival the officer made contact with the complainant who advised that she was involved in a verbal argument with her spouse was subsequently assaulted. To prevent further acts of violence the identified male actor was identified as the primary aggressor (actor) and was subsequently arrested and transported to the South Padre Island Jail where he was booked, processed, and secured without incident.

3103 THEFT: On May 1, 2021 at approximately 9:41 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the Stripes convenience store, located at 4112 Padre Boulevard, in reference to a theft of beer. Contact was made with a female subject. Investigation revealed that the female subject committed an offense when she unlawfully appropriated property with the intent to deprive the owner of the property without the effective consent of the owner.

38.02 FAILURE TO IDENTIFY M/A (FUGITIVE): A traffic stop was performed on a vehicle on the 2300 block of Padre Boulevard for a fictitious license plate. The driver was placed under arrest and charged with failure to identify as a fugitive from justice with an active arrest warrant issued by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

TPC 31.07 UNAUTHORIZED USE MOTOR VEHICLE: On May 1, 2021 Officers were called to 188 Kings Court in reference to a past Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Upon officer arrival contact was made with the caller. The caller advised that a male subject had taken his truck without his permission and that he wanted to file charges. An Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle report was generated and filed.

BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE 30.04: On May 2, 2021 at approximately 6:47 a.m., officers responded to the Stripes store located at 4112 Padre Boulevard in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. One male subject was placed under arrest for entering a motor vehicle without effective consent of the owner with intent to commit a theft.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION 49.02: On May 2, 2021 at approximately 11:44 a.m., officers responded to Circe Circle in reference to a welfare concern on a male subject. One male subject was placed under arrest for public intoxication.

2201 ASSAULT: On May 2, 2021 at approximately 5:38 p.m., Officers responded to South Padre Island Fire Station located 106 West Retama in reference to a female who was assaulted. Contact was made with two female victims and a male actor. After further investigation, the male actor was placed under arrest on two counts of assault family violence class C.