South Padre Island sets record numbers on occupancy taxes

Special to the PRESS

This week as we celebrate the Power of Travel in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation recognizing May 2-8 as National Travel and Tourism Week in Texas. The annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry highlights the critical role that travel will play in driving economic recovery efforts and building the path forward through the theme Power of Travel.

Before the pandemic, 1 in 10 Texas jobs were created by the hospitality industry which was responsible for a $169.8 billion economic impact to the Texas economy. In 2021, Texas, particularly South Padre Island, has already started to see recovery in personal travel based on hotel bookings during and since spring break. Our Island is seeing record numbers, not only in comparison to 2020 but in the last three years preceding the pandemic. The occupancy tax collection for the month of March of the current year is ahead by 77.69% in comparison to 2020 and 20% higher from 2019.

“Over the past year South Padre Island has had the opportunity to host many tourists from Texas that have had the wonderful experience of visiting our Island,” said Mayor Patrick McNulty. “We look forward to the growth in these markets as well as welcoming those who haven’t been able to visit our Island in the last year.”

According to Longwood’s International’s ongoing consumer sentiment tracking study, 88% of Americans are planning to travel in the next six months, the highest level seen since early March 2020.

“The negative impact of COVID-19 on travel planning is waning,” said Amir Eylon, President and CEO of Longwoods International. “And the percentage of those planning trips in the next 60 to 90 days is increasing, encouraging news for summer tourism.”

“We have been blessed with a solid year of visitation and being able to have people safely travel to our island and enjoy all of our outdoor experiences at a time where many other destinations saw a decline in visitation,” said Ed Caum SPI Convention and Visitors Bureau Director. “As tourism is the Island’s only industry we must all work together to make safety and customer service our top priorities. We look forward to welcoming visitors from all across the United States and Mexico as people return to regular travel and family vacations.”

