Island Showcase scheduled by Chamber

Special to the PRESS



Mark your calendar and get ready for the annual Island Showcase!

Close to 60 South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce members will come together on Tuesday, May 11th, 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm to showcase their businesses at the South Padre Island Convention Centre located at 7355 Padre Blvd.

The event is open to the public and admission is FREE! Everyone attending will receive a raffle ticket for great door prizes and a drink ticket good for beer, wine, soft drinks or water. Join us to see what area businesses have to offer, including several new businesses! There will be giveaways, specials, samples, and much more.

“Our local businesses need our support now more than ever, and this is a great way for the community to come together and show their support. Grab a friend and join us – you never know what you might discover, it might be something you have been looking for,” Dianna Harvill, Marketing Director for the SPI Chamber, said.