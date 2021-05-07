TIFT opens registration for 81st year

Staff report

The Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT) has opened its online registration for its 81st year, giving anglers a chance to return to the Laguna Madre and the Gulf of Mexico after the tournament was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

TIFT starts July 28 and ends Aug. 1.

Registration fees are as follows: $100 for adults, $50 for juniors (13 to 16 years old), $30 for 0 to 12 year olds, and $50 for social events and captain’s registration. In-person registration prices are $125 for adults, $60 for juniors, and $40 for zero to 12 year olds.

As usual, TIFT will start at the South Padre Island Convention Centre for in-person registration, on Wednesday, July 28 and Thursday, July 29.

Fishing is on Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, for bay and offshore fishing. Bay boats must return to dock each night, but offshore boats can stay overnight. Weigh-in will be held at South Point Marina on July 30 and July 31.



The tournament will be hosted by Felicia Calo.

For more information, visit www.tift.org.