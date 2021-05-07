SPI skatepark opens this Saturday

By Gaige Davila

The City of South Padre Island will unveil its official skatepark this Saturday, May 8, after just over two months of construction and years worth of planning, pleading and advocacy.

The city broke ground on the park on Feb. 9, after receiving several grants to build it. No city money was used to build the park.



In March 2019, Texas Parks & Wildlife issued a $400,000 grant for the restrooms, parking lot, playground equipment and portions of the sidewalks; another $500,000 was issued for the skatepark, exercise stations, a pavilion, a walking trail, a bocce ball court, solar lighting and a soccer field in the back lot of the park. The Tony Hawk Foundation, now called The Skatepark Project, gave a $5,000 grant towards the skatepark in 2018.

The John L. Thompkins Skatepark, named after developer John L. Tompkins, who purchased 1470 acres of land on Padre Island, including the entirety of what is now the city of South Padre Island, in 1950, will open officially after a ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by the City of South Padre Island.