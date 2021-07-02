Laguna Madre area prepares for July 4th celebrations

By Gaige Davila

Laguna Madre cities are preparing for their Independence Day celebrations, now with less COVID-19 restrictions, and more vaccinated people, than last year.

In Laguna Vista, the town is hosting their annual Independence Day Celebration at Roloff Park, at 122 Fernandez St, next to City Hall. According to Laguna Vista’s Facebook page, there will be music, food from local restaurants, a magic show, face painting, bouncy houses and pony rides.

Laguna Vista’s Independence Day Celebration is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 2. For more information, call city hall at (956) 943-1793.

On South Padre Island, the city is hosting a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. on July 4. The fireworks will be shot from the bay in front of Louie’s Backyard and can be seen from anywhere in the Entertainment District, along Laguna Blvd.

The city had cancelled its firework display last year because of COVID-19 concerns.

On the north end of the Island, the Hilton Garden Inn, at 7010 Padre Blvd, will have firework displays on Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4, at 9 p.m. That firework display can be viewed from Calyton’s Beach Bar & Grill, the Courtyard at Marriott and the La Quinta Inn & Suites.

For more information, on Island firework displays, visit www.sopadre.com/blog/post/south-padre-island-fireworks.

During the day, beachgoers can join a 4th of July parade held on the beach on July 3, starting at 9:30 a.m. The parade, hosted by the City of South Padre Island, will start at city beach access #20 (between E Verna Jean and E Georgia Ruth streets). Admission is free.

On the south end of the Island, at Isla Blanca Park, Ice Cube, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and B Real (of Cypress Hill) are performing at the Cameron County Amphitheater on July 3. On July 4, Intocable takes the same stage. For more information, visit www.cameroncountyvenues.com.

Port Isabel will not be hosting any 4th of July events.

