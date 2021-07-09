Chaos building project moving ahead

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The infamous Chaos building on South Padre Island is moving ahead with its future use as a multi-use entertainment facility, according to city officials.

The project, housed at the former Chaos nightclub known for its spring break parties and events in the early 2000s, has slowly progressed in the last few months. Now, a timeline is available, which will be presented to the city’s Substandard Structure Review Board in two weeks.

A soft demolition of the property’s walls and other broken or dilapidated structures was completed, leaving only the frame of the two story, 30,000 square feet building.

Crews have been working on the building for the past few months, but some delays have incurred from difficulty getting building materials on time. The project is currently waiting for more building materials.

No inspections have happened on the building, according to the city’s planning department. The city is asking the owners what is ready for inspection so the project can move forward.

The project, according to South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty, will have restaurants, activities and retail stores.

Initially, owner Menashe Amoyal said he wanted to convert the building into a 77-room, $4.3 million hotel. The city had issued a lien on the building when city staff found the building had two violations of property code: that the building had reached its “limit state,” or when a structure becomes unfit for habitation of any kind; and that the roof was defective.

The city asked Amoyal last July to come up with a surety bond or promissory note to show the project was moving forward, issuing a $500 per day fine until then. The city has frozen the civil penalties.

City councilman Joe Ricco asked the owners to come back to their next meeting in 2 weeks to present a timeline on the project. McNulty said the owners initially planned to finish the project next April, before the delays occurred.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.