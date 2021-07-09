PI hosting free blood pressure checks all month

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

If you are wanting a free blood pressure check, the City of Port Isabel has you covered this month.

For all of July, Port Isabel is hosting free blood pressure checks Monday to Thursday at City Hall. Also included in the blood pressure screenings are body mass index (BMI) checks.

The blood pressure screenings are through a partnership between the city and the University of Texas (UT) Health Science Center School of Public Health, the former employing a community health worker with funding from the latter.

Jared Hockema, city manager of Port Isabel, said the city and the UT Health Science Center have had a partnership for many years, with the school also helping fund sidewalks and local walking trails, including the Bejarano-McFarland Trail, in Laguna Heights, and the Washington Park Trail in Port Isabel.

To get a free blood pressure screening, visit Port Isabel City Hall, at 305 E Maxan Street, Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., all of July.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.