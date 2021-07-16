PI’s Camacho signs to UIW

By Constancio Martinez Jr

Surrounded by family, friends and coaching staff, former Tarpon athlete Will Camacho, who graduated this past May, signed a scholarship to attend the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio. Camacho, a multi-sport standout, will be joining the UIW Cardinals track team. UIW is a division I school that participates in the Southland Conference.

At the signing, Point Isabel ISD Athletic Director Tony Villarreal remembered the State Track meet where Camacho was in 7th place and had one last Triple jump attempt.

“The last jump (Camacho) jumped 3-and-a-half feet and he went from 7th to a medalist against top notch competition in the state of Texas,” Villarreal said. “It was just a phenomenal herculean effort. I’ve been coaching for 30 years: I’ve never seen anything like that.”

“On behalf of the school board, the entire school district we are so proud of Will and his accomplishment,” PI-ISD Superintendent Theresa Capistran said.

“In the last couple of months he’d been solicited by many different universities,” Port Isabel High School Principal Imelda Munivez said. “He definitely was sought out, no question about it that his athletic talents and success was known.”

“He was the only senior on the (men’s) track team and he paved the way for the younger kids.,” PI-ISD track coach John Calvillo recalled. “They all looked up to him. We’re just so proud and happy for him.”

PI-ISD assistant track coach Kyle DeMoss recalled how he discussed Camacho’s goals with him and how they came to fruition.

During basketball he was “drilling every day in practice, working hard,” DeMoss said. “Once (basketball) ended we really focused on his running. Pulled him to the side and told him we’re gonna train hard every day. Just to see the body of work he put in to accomplish his goals was awesome.”

UIW is a private university.

