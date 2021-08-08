Suspect arrested after 3 people found dead in SPI hotel, investigation begins

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Three women were found dead in a South Padre Island hotel last night after police responded to a disturbance call.

Police responded to a family disturbance call at the Suites at Sunchase hotel, at 1004 Padre Blvd, around 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, night. There officers found three women, ages 46, 47 and 65, fatally shot, according to a press release by the City of South Padre Island.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was arrested in the South Shore Plaza in Port Isabel shortly after the bodies were discovered. According to the city’s press release, the suspect called Port Isabel Police Department to turn himself in. PIPD arrested the suspect, recovering a gun from a Ford F-250 he was driving, according to PIPD Chief Robert Lopez.

The suspect was transferred to the custody of SPIPD. He is currently being held in the city’s jail pending formal charges. The suspect has yet to be arraigned.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.