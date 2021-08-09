Suspect arraigned in triple homicide on SPI

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The lone suspect in a triple homicide on South Padre Island was arraigned Monday morning in the city’s court.

Yordi Barthelemy, a 23-year-old man from Kerns, Texas, was arraigned on capital murder and assault family violence for the shooting deaths of a 46, 47 and 65-year-old woman this past Saturday, August 7. The women were all of the same family, according to a release from the city.

Municipal Judge Ed Cyganiewicz gave no bond to Barthelemy’s capital murder charge as recommended by the latter’s state-appointed attorney, saying he was a “flight risk” because he is not from the area. For the assault family violence charge, Barthelemy was given a $50,000 surety bond. Barthelemy said he would try to hire his own attorney but indicated he would likely accept a court-appointed attorney.

Barthelemy will be transported to Cameron County Jail “at a later time.” the press release said.

Police responded to a family disturbance call at the Suites at Sunchase hotel, at 1004 Padre Blvd, around 10 p.m. on August 7. When police arrived, they found the three women dead with gunshot wounds.

Barthelemy left to Port Isabel shortly after the shooting in a Ford F-250, parking at the South Shore Plaza and phoning Port Isabel Police Department to turn himself in, according to PIPD Chief Robert Lopez.

Upon arrest, PIPD officers recovered a gun from the vehicle.

No information on Barthelemy’s relationship with the victims has been released. The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office will now oversee the case.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.