Candidates announced for SPI election

From the City of South Padre Island

Special to the PRESS

The general election will be held in the City of South Padre Island, Texas on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Candidates include:

General Election

Council Member, Place 3: Incumbent Joe Ricco and Rodney (Rod) Hunter.

Council Member, Place 5: Incumbent Eva-Jean Dalton (Unopposed).

Early Voting will be conducted Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2021, through Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, excluding weekends. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m., with the exception of Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, and Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, where the hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The polling place for early voting and election day will be at City Hall, located at 4601 Padre Blvd.

The City Council consists of six members, serving three-year terms. The Council develops policies, approves the budget, award contracts and appoints commissions and committees.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 4, 2021, for the November election. For more information on how to register to vote, please call (956) 544-0809 or visit the Cameron County Elections Department at https://www.cameroncounty.us/elections/.