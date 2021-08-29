PI prepares for first full season back

By Constancio Martinez Jr

Special to the PRESS

The 2021 Tarpons will be looking to rebound from last year’s disappointing football season.

Due to the pandemic the Tarpons were only scheduled to play two games in 2020. While their new district opponents from the coastal bend area started their season in late August, the Tarpons first game versus PSJA Southwest wasn’t until October 30. Even though the Tarpons had lost crucial game experience, they managed to hang in with the bigger school, losing to the Javelinas 35-28. Port Isabel was scheduled to play Raymondville the following week, but had to forfeit the game leaving the team with a 0-2 record. The team now uses a screening and monitoring tool provided by DrOwl prior to practices.

For the 2021 football season the Tarpons are looking forward to playing a full 10-game schedule.

Offensively, the Tarpons run a Slot-T misdirection offense and have plenty of talent to lean on in 2021 such as speedy running backs Gilbert Medina (Sr.) and Jaden Lopez (Sr.). Medina is capable of breaking a long run at any given time, while Lopez who is small in stature, has the speed and vision to make several highlights this year as well. Add in playmaker RB, Cross Martinez (Jr.) and this trio has the potential to be one of the better RB groups Port Isabel has had in a while. Back at the helm this year is QB, Rudy Barrera (Jr.). Barrera has the ability to scramble and when called to pass the ball can throw downfield with accuracy. Offensive line coach John Calvillo was encouraged by his young offensive line.

“We’ll be physical up on the offensive front line,” said Calvillo.

Defensively the “Seawall Defense” will run a 4-2-5 base defense and will lean on defensive linemen Jayden Gonzalez (Sr.), Nathan Martinez (Sr.) and Timothy Martinez (So.) to anchor the defense. Two-way players, Cross Martinez (linebacker) and Gilbert Medina (Def. Back) are also exceptional defenders.

The team has 23 returning lettermen, and lost 15. Starters returning O/D: 6/5. Other Players to watch: Center Hassiel Aguilar (Sr.), TE/DE Fernando Romero (Sr.), DB Daniel Zamarron.